Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

Vicky Kaushal stars as Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's biopic Sam Bahadur.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur was released in Delhi on Tuesday evening. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, is the biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, widely regarded as one of India’s greatest military commanders and fondly referred to as ‘India’s greatest soldier’. The trailer, and Vicky’s performance, has fans floored.

The trailer opens with an introduction to Vicky Kaushal as Manekshaw, the former Indian Field Marshall, who served the Indian Army for 40 years. We see Sam grow from a young officer to the commander of the army over the years and how politicians of different generation – from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to Indira Gandhi – all turned to him in India’s time of need.

The trailer gives little away but gives a sufficient enough glimpse into the life of the man, including his personal life and how he balanced it all while leading one of the largest armies of the world. The trailer was launched on Tuesday evening in Delhi Cantt by General Manoj Pande, Chief of Indian Army, in the presence of the cast – Vicky, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, as well as director Meghna Gulzar.

Fans have been unanimous in praise of the trailer. “What a trailer, what type of realistic acting, really gives goosebumps,” wrote one fan. Many particularly applauded Vicky Kaushal’s performance as the Field Marshall. One fan commented, “Undoubtedly the best actor of this generation. The way he moulds himself into the characters every time is just phenomenal. Excited for this masterpiece!” Another wrote, “The posture, the rage, the dialogue delivery, just awesome . VICKY KAUSHAL IS BORN TO BE AN ACTOR.”

Sam Bahadur is set to release in theatres on December 1 where it will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

