Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw wins battles, stands up to Indira Gandhi, fans predict National Award

Headlines

Amazon great india festival 2023: Get discounts up to 80% on noise, boat and fire-boltt

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, Isha Ambani’s cousin runs Rs 845 crore company, he is married to…

Taapsee Pannu calls ‘content is king’ myth, questions star system in Bollywood: ‘There’s so much hypocrisy...’

Dolly Singh says she doesn't care about those trolling Thank You For Coming: 'Yeh jo rudhivadi soch hai...' | Exclusive

Viral video: Hyderabad man wins hearts as he allows stray dog to relax on his Ferrari, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon great india festival 2023: Get discounts up to 80% on noise, boat and fire-boltt

Israel Hamas War: Jordan prepares to send first aid to war-hit Gaza strip | Israel Palestine war

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, Isha Ambani’s cousin runs Rs 845 crore company, he is married to…

Food poisoning: 5 foods that can cause stomach ache

Weight loss: 7 morning routines to reduce belly fat

10 highest totals made in IND vs PAK match 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Israel Hamas War: Jordan prepares to send first aid to war-hit Gaza strip | Israel Palestine war

Israel Gaza War: A look at day 6 of the deadly ongoing war between the rivals | Israel Palestine war

Israel-Gaza War: India launches 'Operation Ajay' to bring back 18,000 citizens, know all about it

Taapsee Pannu calls ‘content is king’ myth, questions star system in Bollywood: ‘There’s so much hypocrisy...’

Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw wins battles, stands up to Indira Gandhi, fans predict National Award

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj takes the 'RRR route' to Oscars, makers submit film as independent entry to Academy

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw wins battles, stands up to Indira Gandhi, fans predict National Award

The makers of Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Sam Bahadur unveils intriguing teaser leaving fans excited.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vicky Kaushal is back to enthrall the audience once again with his movie Sam Bahadur. Earlier, the actor impressed fans with the film’s poster and now the makers have unveiled an intriguing teaser of the movie leaving fans thrilled. 

On Friday, the makers of Sam Bahadur released an intriguing teaser of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer. The teaser starts with a glimpse of Vicky training the soldiers and imparting words of wisdom and motivation to them. The trailer also shows Vicky's Sam Manekshaw standing up to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Indira Gandhi, and correcting her about the real meaning of a soldier which gives goosebumps. You cannot hold yourself from praising Vicky's impactful dialogue delivery in the teaser. Sanya Malhotra essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Vicky Kaushal)’s wife. 

Netizens also showered love on Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur’s teaser. One of the comments read, “National Award on its way.” Another wrote, “the line soldier’s work is to protect the country and kill the enemies give goosebumps.” Another fan commented, “wow…this is amazing, Sam sir is a legend.” Another wrote, “What an actor Vicky Kaushal is! Give him any role and he will do it with perfection.” 

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur is Written by Bhavani lyer, Shantanu Srivastava, Meghna
Gulzar. The film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Neeraj Kabi, Rajiv Kachroo, R Bhakti Klein, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Keita Arai, and Rohan Verma among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1. 

Read Vicky Kaushal says his 'bubble burst' when he heard narration for The Great Indian Family: 'Since it's Yash Raj Films..'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 39,250 on Flipkart after Rs 40,650 off, check details

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj goes houseful across multiplex chains at National Cinema Day

Meet Felix Baumgartner, man who jumped from space over a decade ago

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for users of Google Chrome, check details

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023 tickets have this whopping resale price, more than 10 times original cost

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE