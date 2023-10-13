Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw wins battles, stands up to Indira Gandhi, fans predict National Award

The makers of Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Sam Bahadur unveils intriguing teaser leaving fans excited.

Vicky Kaushal is back to enthrall the audience once again with his movie Sam Bahadur. Earlier, the actor impressed fans with the film’s poster and now the makers have unveiled an intriguing teaser of the movie leaving fans thrilled.

On Friday, the makers of Sam Bahadur released an intriguing teaser of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer. The teaser starts with a glimpse of Vicky training the soldiers and imparting words of wisdom and motivation to them. The trailer also shows Vicky's Sam Manekshaw standing up to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Indira Gandhi, and correcting her about the real meaning of a soldier which gives goosebumps. You cannot hold yourself from praising Vicky's impactful dialogue delivery in the teaser. Sanya Malhotra essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Vicky Kaushal)’s wife.

Netizens also showered love on Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur’s teaser. One of the comments read, “National Award on its way.” Another wrote, “the line soldier’s work is to protect the country and kill the enemies give goosebumps.” Another fan commented, “wow…this is amazing, Sam sir is a legend.” Another wrote, “What an actor Vicky Kaushal is! Give him any role and he will do it with perfection.”

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur is Written by Bhavani lyer, Shantanu Srivastava, Meghna

Gulzar. The film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Neeraj Kabi, Rajiv Kachroo, R Bhakti Klein, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Keita Arai, and Rohan Verma among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1.

