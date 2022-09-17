Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sam Bahadur: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her prep to play former PM Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal starrer

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a glance at how she's getting into the skin of an iconic personality.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Sam Bahadur: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her prep to play former PM Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal starrer
Vicky Kaushal-Sana Fatima Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh is quite excited to challenge herself by playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes, and Vicky Kaushal is playing the titular role of the Army veteran. 

Taking to her social media, Fatima shares a glimpse of how she is going all out to get into the skin of her character. She shared a picture of a book Indira -The Life Of Indira Nehru Gandhi, and wrote, "Such an interesting book on her life. Halfway through.. would highly recommend it." 

Here's how Fatima is preparing for her role 

imageimage

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut will also play the former Prime Minister in her directorial Emergency, and the first look of the film has already impressed the audience. It will be interesting to see how Sana will bring up her interpretation of Mrs Gandhi. In Ranaut's film, the character of Sam Bahadur will be played by Miland Soman 

The film ‘Sam Bahadur’, which will feature Vicky Kaushal, has two additions to its cast, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. They are all set to take on challenging roles in RSVP and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The announcement of Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra’s inclusion in the cast of the film also coincides with director Meghna Gulzar’s birthday.

Manekshaw’s military career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The decisive victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war was under his command as Chief of Army Staff. Interestingly, this year also commemorates 50 years of the 1971 war. While Vicky Kaushal brings the protagonist’s character to life, Sanya Malhotra will play his wife, Silloo – Manekshaw’s pillar and strength.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.