Sam Bahadur: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her prep to play former PM Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal starrer

Fatima Sana Shaikh is quite excited to challenge herself by playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes, and Vicky Kaushal is playing the titular role of the Army veteran.

Taking to her social media, Fatima shares a glimpse of how she is going all out to get into the skin of her character. She shared a picture of a book Indira -The Life Of Indira Nehru Gandhi, and wrote, "Such an interesting book on her life. Halfway through.. would highly recommend it."

Here's how Fatima is preparing for her role

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut will also play the former Prime Minister in her directorial Emergency, and the first look of the film has already impressed the audience. It will be interesting to see how Sana will bring up her interpretation of Mrs Gandhi. In Ranaut's film, the character of Sam Bahadur will be played by Miland Soman

The film ‘Sam Bahadur’, which will feature Vicky Kaushal, has two additions to its cast, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. They are all set to take on challenging roles in RSVP and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The announcement of Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra’s inclusion in the cast of the film also coincides with director Meghna Gulzar’s birthday.

Manekshaw’s military career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. The decisive victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war was under his command as Chief of Army Staff. Interestingly, this year also commemorates 50 years of the 1971 war. While Vicky Kaushal brings the protagonist’s character to life, Sanya Malhotra will play his wife, Silloo – Manekshaw’s pillar and strength.