Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gangster drama Animal as both films with hit theatres on December 1.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

The teaser of Sam Bahadur, in which Vicky Kaushal portrays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was launched by the film's cast and crew including Vicky, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, director Meghna Gulzar, and producer Ronnie Screwvala, on Friday. Set to release in cinemas on December 1, the film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer gangster drama Animal.

When Ronnie, who has bankrolled Sam Bahadur under his banner RSVP Movies, was asked about this clash in the press conference, he said, "Firstly, we had announced our release date 1.12.23 exactly an year back on 1.12.22. Secondly, now it's an old thing that you always talk about clashes with respect to films because you don't look at that way in your real life. You don't realise that Flipkart and Amazon hold their biggest sales, Big Billion Days and The Great Indian Festival respectively, on the same day. On those days, everyone comes out and wants to consume and spend even more."

"Clash is an old world thinking in cinema here. Actually, audiences come out more (when films release together). They like multiplicity of choice. Suddenly, when the promotions are very active in a particular season, you go there. I think it's a small way to look at the fact that films are clashing because it's a whole world out there. Today, everyone is clashing with everyone, you are clashing with Instagram, Netflix, going out, you are clashing with so many other things. The last thing you want to worry about is clashing with anything else", the producer concluded.

After Animal and Sam Bahadur, two more clashes are lined up in December. The first one is Merry Christmas and Yodha releasing on December 8, and the next is the biggest clash in Indian cinema in the post-pandemic era, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki against Prabhas' Salaar on December 22.

READ | Meet Ronnie Screwvala, film producer who started toothbrush making unit and has net worth of over Rs 12,800 crore now

