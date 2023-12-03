Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal film sees 50% growth, earns Rs 9.25 crore

Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur is facing tough competition at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Starring Vicky Kaushal as India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur released in the theatres on Friday, December 1. The biographical war drama received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and has taken a slow start at the box office with an opening of Rs 6.25 crore.

On Saturday, its second day of release, Sam Bahadur saw a growth of almost 50% and collected Rs 9.25 crore (as per early estimates), taking the two-day net box office collection to Rs 15.50 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. The film saw an occupancy of 46% across theatres.

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who has previously made critically appreciated films like Raazi, Talvar, Chhapak, Just Married, and Filhaal. Her recent release also has Sanya Malhotra playing Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The DNA review of Sam Bahadur reads, "The film often tries to pack too much in too short a time, ending up as a miscellany of Sam’s life rather than being a definitive account. That is why despite the stellar performances, some hair-raising battle sequences, and good music, Sam Bahadur remains less than the sum of its parts. Both Vicky Kaushal’s acting and Sam Mankeshaw’s stature deserved better."



The Vicky Kaushal-starrer has clashed at the box office with the action drama Animal. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has already earned over Rs 100 crore net within just two days after taking an opening of Rs 63.8 crore across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles.