‘Salman sir is a fabulous co-star’: Nora Fatehi

With her curvaceous figure and bedazzling dance moves, Nora Fatehi has emerged as the go-to girl for item numbers. However, now with her upcoming film Bharat, the lissome lass wants to show her acting chops.

While Nora plays Sunil Grover’s wife in the film, she also has scenes with leading man — Salman Khan. In fact, she is seen grooving alongside the Dabangg Khan in the recently-released song Turpeya. The 27-year-old, who is receiving praises for the track, can’t stop raving about her co-star. She says, “It was a dream come true to share screen space with Salman sir. He is very hardworking and a fabulous co-star to work with. He is patient, supportive and a wonderful human being. We had a lot of fun during the shooting of this film and I hope I get an opportunity to work with him again soon.”

She adds, “Working with experienced and talented actors like Sunil and Salman sir is actually a blessing. I got to learn a lot from both of them about the craft of acting. I am glad that I got this opportunity.” Apart from Bharat, the Dilbar girl will soon be seen in more acting-based roles in Batla House and Street Dancer 3D.