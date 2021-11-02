Salman Khan’s sweet birthday wish for ‘mere bhai’ Shah Rukh Khan goes VIRAL

Today, November 2nd is Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday. Many Bollywood stars took to social media to wish him a happy birthday on this special occasion. Salman Khan, wished him a happy birthday on Instagram and Twitter, calling him "mere bhai." In addition, he shared an old photo of him with King Khan.

After his son, Aryan Khan, was detained in the drugs case, Salman Khan paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan's house to show his support. On his post for SRK, Salman wrote,"Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk".

Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/EdID189UM7 November 2, 2021

For the unversed, Aryan was granted bail on October 28.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan's release was much-awaited by his friends and family. While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the Mumbai drugs case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from Arthur Road Jail.

On November 2, 1965, Shah Rukh Khan was born in Delhi. He graduated from Hansraj College after attending St. Columba's School in Delhi. Before making it big in Bollywood, SRK started out in modest roles in college and performed in a few TV shows. With Deewana in 1992, he made his film debut.

On October 25, 1991, Shah Rukh Khan married his fiancée Gauri Chibber. The couple has three children: Aryan Khan (23), Suhana Khan (21) and AbRam Khan (8).