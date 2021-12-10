Salman Khan’s sister Arpita's special wish for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, know here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have received a flood of well-wishes since their wedding. The couple never spoke about their relationship, and the wedding was also kept under wraps. Finally, immediately following the pheras, the couple released many photos from their lovely wedding to declare to the world that they are now husband and wife. Among the many Bollywood celebs who congratulated them, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's emotional message to Katrina Kaif stood out. On December 9, Katrina and Vicky married at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Arpita wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness (sic)."

Several Bollywood celebs congratulated Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their wedding, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, and Varun Dhawan. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal's wish, on the other hand, drew the attention of the internet.

He wrote, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple (sic)."

The pre-wedding festivities began on December 7 with 'Mehendi,' and continued on December 8 with a huge fat Punjabi Sangeet Night. The pair took the'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in front of their relatives and friends, according to multiple media reports. Vicky and Katrina are apparently planning a reception for their Bollywood pals in Mumbai.