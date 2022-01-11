Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri sizzles in glittery dress, Katrina Kaif reacts

Alizeh Agnihotri, who is Salman Khan’s niece and Alvira Khan’s daughter, has already impressed us with her beautiful, elegant and sexy pictures on social media. She often shares her pictures on Instagram.

Alizeh has recently shared a jaw-dropping black and white picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing a shimmery dress. The picture is doing rounds on social media. Not only her fans, but Bollywood celebrities have commented on her photo. Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, Costume designer Ashley Rebello praised Alizeh’s pic.

The comment that caught everyone’s attention was of Katrina Kaid, she wrote, “beauty.” Meanwhile, Ira Khan dropped heart emojis under the post. Ashley commented, “Hotness to the next level.” Her grandma Helen mentioned, “Beautiful, my dearest Alizeh,” whereas her brother Ayaan Agnihotri dropped sparkle emoticons.

Take a look:

Earlier, she had posted a series of pictures from her vacation and wrote, “a fluid feeling.”

On the work front, Alizeh is expected to make her debut very soon. Though there is not official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has recently said that the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel will be titled ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’. While taking about the same, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker Kabir Khan has said, “Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijayendra sir will [always] write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because [the original] was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one.”

He also said, “Salman doesn’t follow [protocols] of formal announcements, he talks from his heart.”