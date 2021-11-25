Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the rumoured couple, can get married in December this year. However, there is no official confirmation about the same, but there are speculations that the wedding will happen at a luxurious resort in Jaipur. According to the media reports, the marriage will take place between December 7-12, for which the booking has already been done by their managers.

Amid Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours, people are curious to know if Salman Khan will attend the ceremony or not. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, who is a screenwriter by profession, reacted to the rumours. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan said, “What should he say about it since the media is left with only such issues to talk about.”

According to the new media reports, the actress has taken a break from her work and will be having a court marriage with Vicky in Mumbai. The duo can have a court marriage next week. According to Bollywood Life, the rumoured couple can get married in Mumbai before heading to Jaipur for a grand royal wedding. As per the report, the couple has been preparing for their wedding. Also, they will have two weddings in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ayushmann Khurrana was given the names of a number of female stars and asked what kind of date he would take them out on if he had to do a ‘Ashiqui’ with them in his life. Katrina Kaif was the first name that was given to him.

Some media reports had claimed that Vicky and Katrina’s managers have started scouting the city for the guests, they have booked rental cars in bulk. Apart from family members, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will invite their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Their guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Natasha Dalal. In order to ensure security, the couple has booked travel, stay and comfort.