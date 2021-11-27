Salman Khan’s fans burn firecrackers inside cinema hall, ‘Antim’ actor issues statement

Some individuals lit firecrackers inside the cinema theatre while watching Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's film 'Antim.'

On Instagram, Salman posted a video of firecrackers being set off, urging fans not to do so.

He wrote“Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u”

Here is the post-

Salman Khan was spotted at the premiere of his latest action film, 'Antim: The Final Truth,' on Thursday night (November 25). Following the movie, the actor mingled with fans and posed for photos with them, which were taken by paparazzi outside the theatre.

The actor was also seen at the event seeking blessings from an elderly woman. By touching the actor on the head, the woman showered her blessings, and the actor smiled at her thoughtful gesture.

Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, plays his enemy - a merciless goon - in Mahesh V Manjrekar's 'Antim'. Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal play important roles in the film too.