Salman Khan has said he would avoid clashing Maatrubhumi with Shah Rukh Khan's King, but has no hesitation in competing with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. His comments have drawn praise from fans.

Salman Khan has made his stance on box office clashes clear. The superstar has said he would prefer not to release his film Maatrubhumi alongside Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. However, he has no reservations about competing with major Hollywood franchises such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. His comments have found support among fans, with several netizens praising his loyalty towards Indian cinema.

After mltiple delays, Salman's war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace will finally release in cinemas on December 4, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three releasing on December 17 and King arriving on December 24. When Salman was asked why he picked up this release date at the recently held ABP Conclave in Hyderabad, he explained, "“Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way. Now, these two films that are releasing, Avengers and Dune, I will clash with them anytime. But they’re coming out a week before. I don’t have a problem clashing with them at all. Now, if I leave my release date, Shah Rukh’s film comes out one week later. Never wanna clash."

Salman's remarks have sparked a positive response on social media, with fans interpreting his stance as a sign of solidarity with the Indian film industry. One X user wrote, "Whether it's King or any other Bollywood release, Salman Khan's respect for his industry colleagues speaks volumes. Hollywood can come and go, but Indian cinema comes first for us" while another added, "Let Hollywood bring Avengers and Dune. We have Bhaijaan! Our theatres, our stars, our cinema and our celebrations. Indian films deserve our first support." A third netizen wrote, "Salman Khan is ready to take on Avengers and Dune, but won't clash with his own people. That's Bhaijaan for you! And as fans, our first choice will always be an Indian film."

Whether it's King, Sooraj Barjatya's film or any other Bollywood release, Salman Khan's respect for his industry colleagues speaks volumes. Hollywood can come and go, but Indian cinema comes first for us! — Ayaan Oberoi (@AyaanOberoi01) November 22, 2026

Salman Khan has shown that box-office competition doesn't have to come at the cost of relationships. Respect for King, respect for Sooraj Barjatya, and full power for Indian cinema! November 22, 2026

Let Hollywood bring Avengers and Dune. We have Bhaijaan! Our theatres, our stars, our cinema and our celebrations. Indian films deserve our first support. — Satish Gupta (@Satish_qn) November 22, 2026

Salman Khan is ready to take on Avengers and Dune, but won't clash with his own people. That's Bhaijaan for you! And as fans, our first choice will always be an Indian film. — Aryan Sethi (@AryanSethi01) November 22, 2026

So Salman Khan won't clash with Suhana's King or Sooraj Barjatya's film, but is happy to take on Avengers. That's the love and brotherhood we expect from Bhaijaan. Our loyalty is with Indian cinema! — Aarav Malhotra (@AaravMalhotra09) November 22, 2026

At the same event, Salman Khan also confirmed the title of his Eid 2027 release as Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the action entertainer also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Rahul Dev, Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas. The much-awaited film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in the first week of March next year.

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