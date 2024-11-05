Though it was a moderate box-office success, Salman Khan was highly praised for his portrayal of Radhe Mohan in Tere Naam. To this date, it is considered to be his best performance.

Bollywood's 'Dabangg' star Salman Khan has worked in many memorable films over the past 30 years. Every character played by Salman Khan is extremely popular among the audience. However, there is one character played by Salman Khan that he does not want fans to follow and that is his role as 'Radhe' from the film Tere Naam. Salman Khan has said multiple times that he would never encourage the audience to follow his character in the film. Salman Khan has dissuaded fans from following Radhe Bhaiya's character because of his disturbing attitude, and his going crazy for a girl.

An old video is currently going viral on social media where Salman Khan spoke of the character stitched together forming a narrative thread. Salman Khan was quoted as saying, "There was nothing in ‘Tere Naam’. Simple, one part of the film had my character with so much hair, and in the other half, the character was bald, that’s what the screenplay said. Everyone told me not to do this film. Did I say any dialogue in the second half? Did I do anything in the second half? When I promoted that film, I told everyone to watch it but not to follow that character."

Speaking further about his character in Tere Naam, Salman Khan said, "That character is a loser. He went crazy because of a girl and ruined his life. It doesn’t happen. Go ahead in life. Following the character’s hairstyle is fine, following his clothing sense is fine. But following the personality of that character is very wrong. So I was afraid that the public should not start following that character’s personality."

Let us tell you that despite Salman Khan's statements, Tere Naam has emerged as a cult film. Though it was a moderate box-office success, Salman Khan was highly praised for his portrayal of Radhe Mohan. To this date, it is considered to be his best performance. Tere Naam, made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, earned just Rs 24.5 crore at the box office. It starred Bhumika Chawla in the lead role.

