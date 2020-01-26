Salman Khan wishes fans Republic Day by riding cycle in bylanes of Mumbai

Bollywood woke up with Republic Day wishes. Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal were among the first few to wish their fans on Republic Day. Soon after, Ayushmann Khurrana joined the list and Taimur Ali Khan waved towards the media. The latest person to wish his fans Republic Day is Salman Khan.

Salman shared a video on Twitter while wishing his fans Republic Day. He had quite a unique way of wishing his fans Republic Day. Seen riding on a bicycle in the bylanes of Mumbai, Salman Khan spreads the message of health and fitness on the special day.

"Keep being fit india and wish u all a very Happy Republic Day ...," wrote Salman alongside the video.

See his post here:

Keep being fit india and wish u all a very Happy Republic Day ... pic.twitter.com/UmyywcnDok — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2020

Salman Khan had recently launched the Being Human e-cycle which has become a favourite among celebrities. The actor is currently in news for hosting the super successful Television show Bigg Boss 13. He is currently declared a biased host by fans of the show, who have been arguing that the show is scripted and the show favours Television actor Sidharth Shukla.