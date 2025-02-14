Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a family photo featuring all members, including father Salim Khan, mother Sushila, Helen, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, along with their respective partners and children.

Salman Khan is a true family man. While many celebs posted pictures with their partners on social media this Valentine's Day, the Wanted actor shared a photo of his entire clan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Khan shared a family photo featuring all members, including father Salim Khan, mother Sushila, Helen, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, along with their respective partners and children.

“Agnihotrians, Sharmanians, and Khanenians wish you all a happy Familitines Day," the ‘Kick’ actor wrote while sharing the wholesome photo on his IG.

Adoring the post, one Instagram user wrote, “Love you, Salman sir…", while another commented, "Perfect family". On a different note, Salman Khan recently shared his advice on how to move on from a breakup. The ‘Sultan’ actor said, “Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out and say ‘What’s up, how’s it going?’” Interacting with his nephew Arhaan Khan during his podcast "Dumb Biryani", Salman shared, “Girlfriend broke up and went away, it’s okay, go. Bye bye. When you have to take out a bandaid, how do you do it? You pull it out. Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out and say ‘What’s up, how’s it going?’”

Talking about his work lineup, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming flick Sikandar. Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, the project has Rashmika Mandanna onboard as the leading lady. Additionally, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar are also part of the film’s core cast. While Pritam has composed the songs for the drama, the music has been scored by Santhosh Narayanan.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Sikandar” is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 18, 2025, during Eid al-Fitr.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)