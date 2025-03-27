Recently Salman Khan interacted with media for Sikandar. However, his Ram Mandir wristwatch became an instant style statement and internet sensation. Here's where you can get one.

Salman Khan is known for making style statements. Whatever he wears it becomes the trend. The actor will soon be seen in the much-awaited Sikandar, and even before the release, the kurta he wore in the song Zohra Jabeen has become the outfit of the season.

On Wednesday, the actor interacted with the media, discussing his new film and many other topics. For the evening, Salman donned a crisp blue shirt with a khaki pant. However, his wristwatch diverted netizens' attention and won them over. Salman, known for his inclusive and tolerant nature, impressed the masses as his watch is the limited edition Ram Janmabhoomi which has a fine depiction of depictions of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and other sacred symbols.

Salman shared his look for Sikandar promotions on Instagram, and fans went gaga over his new watch. The actor shared the photos with the release date of Sikandar, "See you in theatres on 30th March!"

Salman Khan wore a watch for Rs 61 lakh?

The special edition watch the Dabbang actor wore was the Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Rose Gold Edition, from the luxury brand Jacob & Co. Salman is the brand ambassador of the brand. The watch is priced at Rs 61 lakh.

Netizens reaction to Salman's Ram Mandir wristwatch

The wristwatch, emblazoned with the image of the Ram Mandir, symbolizes the actor’s belief in all religions and his secular nature. This small but significant accessory sent a powerful message. This gesture won the netizens, and they hailed him for 'respect for different faiths and his dedication to unity'. An internet user wrote, "When he could convincingly play a Hanuman Bhakt in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and win the masses' love, wearing this watch is hardly a big deal." Another internet user wrote, "A new topic for outrage, but honestly, I’m happy to see this."

Salman Khan's Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Satyaraj in key roles. The movie will be released in cinemas on March 30.