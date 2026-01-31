FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Salman Khan wins defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap, court bars filmmaker from making 'derogatory' comments against actor after Rs 9 crore suit

The suit claimed Abhinav Kashyap made "scandalous, false, and grossly defamatory" statements against Salman Khan and his family members. Some of the statements highlighted in the suit include Kashyap's alleged reference to the Khan family as "convicted criminals" and "jihadi ecosystem" members.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 07:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan wins defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap, court bars filmmaker from making 'derogatory' comments against actor after Rs 9 crore suit
Salman Khan vs Abhinav Kashyap
A Mumbai court on Friday temporarily barred filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap from making or publishing "derogatory" comments against Salman Khan and family, saying freedom of speech doesn't mean one can use abusive and threatening language against any individual. Judge P G Bhosale passed the ad-interim ex-parte injunction against Kashyap and two others while hearing a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor. The suit, filed in a civil court against Kashyap and several others, has sought a permanent injunction and Rs 9 crore in damages. The legal action was initiated by Khan in the wake of a series of 26 video interviews and podcasts released between September and December 2025. 

The suit claimed Kashyap made "scandalous, false, and grossly defamatory" statements against Khan and his family in these videos. Besides Kashyap, Khushboo Hazare and major social media platforms have been named in the suit. According to the suit, these videos, broadcast on Bollywood Thikana channel, contain derogatory remarks that target Khan's professional integrity and personal character as well as his family members. 

Some of the statements highlighted in the suit include Kashyap's alleged reference to the Khan family as "convicted criminals" and "jihadi ecosystem" members. It also cited instances where Kashyap used offensive language to describe Khan's appearance, age, and personal life, and allegedly compared him to notorious criminals. Specific derogatory remarks were reportedly made against the actor's father Salim Khan, and siblings Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, the plea claimed. 

The lawsuit, filed through advocate Pradeep Gandhi, has sought to permanently restrain the defendants from publishing any further defamatory content or interviews. It also pleaded for directions to the defendants and social media platforms to immediately remove all the contentious contents and tender an unconditional apology. Khan also moved the court for urgent interim relief. 

The court, after perusal of Kashyap's statements in the interview given on the podcast, found they are "prima facie defamatory, derogatory, abusive and insulting in nature". These statements lower the image of the plaintiff in the eyes of the general public, the court said. It asserted the reputation of the plaintiff (Salman) is harmed by the defendants.

Further, the court underscored that "nobody can and nobody should make any defamatory statements against anybody's family". Each individual has his privacy to be protected and image to be protected, the court added. On the contention of freedom of speech and expression, the court clarified "the right to freedom of speech and expression doesn't mean that one can use abusive and threatening language against any individual". 

It then temporarily restrained Kashyap and others from making, uploading videos, posting, re-posting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing, hosting, circulating or re-circulating any further defamatory/slanderous content. It also barred them from making any further defamatory contents, derogatory remarks, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications in relation to the plaintiff or his family on any social media platforms till they appear and file their reply

