Salman Khan waves at fans on the occasion of Eid, video goes viral

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen waving at his fans on the occasion of Eid. His fans were waiting outside to see the actor, therefore, Salman Khan came out on his balcony and greeted them.

Salman Khan’s videos have been doing rounds on social media, people are resharing them. In one of the videos, he can be seen smiling after seeing his fans. The video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram with the caption, “#SalmanKhan waves to his fans on the occasion of #eid #eidmubarak.”

One of his fans commented, “Hope this eid bring unstoppable happiness in your life.” The second one mentioned, “Eid Mubarak meri jaan.” Salman Khan himself shared photos on social media. He wrote, “Wishing all Eid Mubarak!.”

Earlier, Salman Khan was seen praising SS Rajamolui’s film RRR. As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, at the IIFA press conference, Salman while speaking with the media said, "It has been a wonderful experience working with him (Chiranjeevi). I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend."

Bhaijaan added, "He (Ram Charan) has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well."

"But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here," Salman Khan further added.

Speaking about how Bollywood should return to making larger-than-life movies much like the ones being made in the South, the superstar said, "They (the south Indian film industry) have always believed in heroism, so have we. When you come out of the theatre, you need heroism. Here, apart from one or two people, we are not making heroism films. We should restart making those larger than life heroism films. I am doing that only. However, I feel these days, people have become cool and think I have become clichéd."