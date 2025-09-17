Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

'Salman Khan was very physical with Aishwarya Rai, was very...': REAL reason why actress doesn’t work as often as she used to

Prahlad Kakkar clarified that although Aishwarya Rai never shared details of her altercations with Salman Khan, since he lived in the same building, he was aware of them. "He would make scenes in the foyer. He would bang his head against the wall. The relationship had ended long before it ended."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 12:44 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Salman Khan was very physical with Aishwarya Rai, was very...': REAL reason why actress doesn’t work as often as she used to
Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar recently gave a revealing interview, where he not only discussed the film stars he has worked with but also delved deep into their personal dynamics. Many are unaware that Prahlad Kakkar lives in the same building as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother, where the actress herself used to live before she married Abhishek Bachchan. Because he lived in such close proximity to her, Prahlad Kakkar was witness to all the highs and lows that Aishwarya Rai experienced. One of the most traumatic phases of Aishwarya Rai's life was her rumoured relationship with Salman Khan, which unravelled pretty quickly. 

Now, weighing in on the same, Prahlad Kakkar has described Salman Khan as 'possessive', recalling how he heard his arguments with Aishwarya Rai, maybe clearing the air about the long-standing rumours of him being physically violent towards her.

Prahlad Kakkar reveals if Salman Khan was physically violent towards Aishwarya Rai

In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Prahlad Kakkar spoke about the early career of Aishwarya Rai and said, "Her greatest hurt was being abandoned by the industry for Salman. That was her greatest hurt. She really felt bad." Prahlad Kakkar shared that Aishwarya Rai was not as surprised about the breakup, as it was a long time coming. 

"She was relieved about it. The break-up was a huge relief. He was very physical with her. He was very obsessive. How do you deal with somebody who is very obsessive?” he said. 

Prahlad Kakkar clarified that although Aishwarya Rai never shared details of her altercations with Salman Khan, since he lived in the same building, he was aware of them. "He would make scenes in the foyer. He would bang his head against the wall. The relationship had ended long before it ended. It was a relief for everybody; her parents, her, everybody. She wasn’t upset about the break-up. She was upset about being completely… Everybody took Salman’s side and not hers."

Does Aishwarya Rai not work often in the film industry because of Salman Khan?

Prahlad Kakkar went so far as to confess that Aishwarya Rai does not work as much as she used to because she still carries this hurt in her heart. "That’s where her commitment to the industry actually cracked. Otherwise, she was very committed. She didn’t trust the industry anymore. They weren’t being fair. I could understand if she was wrong and the other party was right, or if they were equally responsible. Nothing! It was so one-sided. She felt very, very betrayed by the industry,” he said.

