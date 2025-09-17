'Salman Khan was very physical with Aishwarya Rai, was very...': REAL reason why actress doesn’t work as often as she used to

Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance
Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health
Can Israel disarm Hamas, wipe out its infrastructure?
Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to serve...'
BIG Blow to India: THIS star cricketer ruled out of Australia ODI series due to..., name is...
‘Priyanka Chopra had bad skin, was big...’: Prahlad Kakkar makes shocking revelation about PeeCee, her early Bollywood days
PM Modi launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', other key development projects in MP's Dhar on 75th birthday
Bigg Boss 19: Major fight between Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhat, he calls her 'gadhi', she slams his '2 paise ka attitude' for...
PM Modi 75th Birthday: Russian President Vladimir Putin extends wishes, says, '...privileged strategic partnership'
Navratri 2025: When it begins, colours for each day, and its spiritual significance
BOLLYWOOD
Prahlad Kakkar clarified that although Aishwarya Rai never shared details of her altercations with Salman Khan, since he lived in the same building, he was aware of them. "He would make scenes in the foyer. He would bang his head against the wall. The relationship had ended long before it ended."
Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar recently gave a revealing interview, where he not only discussed the film stars he has worked with but also delved deep into their personal dynamics. Many are unaware that Prahlad Kakkar lives in the same building as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother, where the actress herself used to live before she married Abhishek Bachchan. Because he lived in such close proximity to her, Prahlad Kakkar was witness to all the highs and lows that Aishwarya Rai experienced. One of the most traumatic phases of Aishwarya Rai's life was her rumoured relationship with Salman Khan, which unravelled pretty quickly.
Now, weighing in on the same, Prahlad Kakkar has described Salman Khan as 'possessive', recalling how he heard his arguments with Aishwarya Rai, maybe clearing the air about the long-standing rumours of him being physically violent towards her.
Prahlad Kakkar reveals if Salman Khan was physically violent towards Aishwarya Rai
In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Prahlad Kakkar spoke about the early career of Aishwarya Rai and said, "Her greatest hurt was being abandoned by the industry for Salman. That was her greatest hurt. She really felt bad." Prahlad Kakkar shared that Aishwarya Rai was not as surprised about the breakup, as it was a long time coming.
"She was relieved about it. The break-up was a huge relief. He was very physical with her. He was very obsessive. How do you deal with somebody who is very obsessive?” he said.
Prahlad Kakkar clarified that although Aishwarya Rai never shared details of her altercations with Salman Khan, since he lived in the same building, he was aware of them. "He would make scenes in the foyer. He would bang his head against the wall. The relationship had ended long before it ended. It was a relief for everybody; her parents, her, everybody. She wasn’t upset about the break-up. She was upset about being completely… Everybody took Salman’s side and not hers."
Does Aishwarya Rai not work often in the film industry because of Salman Khan?
Prahlad Kakkar went so far as to confess that Aishwarya Rai does not work as much as she used to because she still carries this hurt in her heart. "That’s where her commitment to the industry actually cracked. Otherwise, she was very committed. She didn’t trust the industry anymore. They weren’t being fair. I could understand if she was wrong and the other party was right, or if they were equally responsible. Nothing! It was so one-sided. She felt very, very betrayed by the industry,” he said.