Salman Khan was reluctant to work with this star; their chemistry made the film blockbuster, movie earned...

David Dhawan has recently revealed that Salman Khan wasn't "keen on" working with Govinda in Partner. The film, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta, became a blockbuster upon its release.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2024, 11:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan was reluctant to work with this star; their chemistry made the film blockbuster, movie earned...
Salman Khan in Partner
    Directed by David Dhawan, the 2007 romantic comedy Partner stars Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film revolves around a love guru named Prem (Salman) helping his client Bhasker (Govinda) woo his ladylove Priya (Katrina), while himself falling in love with a widowed mother Naina (Lara).

    In a recent interview, David Dhawan has revealed that Salman was initially reluctant to work with Govinda for Partner, which was produced by Salman's brother Sohail Khan. Talking to Arbaaz Khan on his chat show The Invincibles on the Bollywood Bubble YouTube channel, the filmmaker said, "Sohail came to me and I said, 'Can we take, Govinda and Salman bhai (Salman Khan) together?' He said, 'Damn good.' He went to Salman and he wasn’t very keen (on doing the film). I told him, ‘Come on, let’s do it, it’ll be a big thing', and he came, he shot the whole film wonderfully." Recalling another incident from the film's shoot, David added, "Salman told me one day, when we were shooting in Bangkok, he said 'David yaar, isse ladna fayda nahi hai (there is no point in arguing with him)."

    Partner was the unofficial remake of the 2005 Hollywood film Hitch, which starred Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James, and Amber Valletta in the leading roles. During the promotions of the Partner, David Dhawan had denied that his film is a remake. He had said that Hitch sparked an idea in his mind, and he used that idea in telling the story in an Indian context with his own treatment of the subject.

    In spite of being a remake and Salman's initial unwillingness to work with Govina, Partner became a blockbuster upon its release, and Salman and Govinda's comic chemistry was loved by the audiences. Made in just Rs 28 crore, the film went on to earn Rs 100.91 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Box Office India. The film's soundtrack, composed by Sajid-Wajid, was another behind its success with hit songs such as Do You Wanna Partner, You’re My Love, Soni De Nakhre, and Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da.

    READ | Meet Sanjay Dutt's best friend Paresh Ghelani, played by Vicky Kaushal in Sanju, works with Ratan Tata for...

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
