Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Delhi CM

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

Manipur restores internet after 6 days, schools, colleges to reopen on...

Unsung Heroes of Hygiene: How Accidental Soap Discoveries Shaped Our Cleansing Habits

World’s highest motorable road is located in India, it’s built at a height of over…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Delhi CM

DNA TV Show: Why Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Delhi CM

Unsung Heroes of Hygiene: How Accidental Soap Discoveries Shaped Our Cleansing Habits

Unsung Heroes of Hygiene: How Accidental Soap Discoveries Shaped Our Cleansing Habits

World’s highest motorable road is located in India, it’s built at a height of over…

World’s highest motorable road is located in India, it’s built at a height of over…

IND vs BAN: 5 records R Ashwin can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: 5 records R Ashwin can break in Test series

Top 10 coldest places in India

Top 10 coldest places in India

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

Salman Khan issued an official notice through his social media warning fans about a fake concert scam using his name

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 11:33 PM IST

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'
Salman Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Salman Khan issued an official statement to warn his fans about the fake event announcement claiming that he will be making an appearance in the United States.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Salman posted a statement and captioned it, "Official Notice!" The notice read, "This is to inform that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false."

Warning against the fake event, the notice also mentioned, "Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes."

Meanwhile, embracing the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman recently visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home with his sister Arpita for Ganpati darshan. Eknath Shinde took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Some of the pictures featured Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan taking part in Ganpati puja. Salman stole everyone's attention with his casual look.

On the acting front, Salman will be seen headlining Sikandar. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid.

Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian who once studied under tree, lacked basic amenities, now has Rs 96960 crore net worth, is world’s richest...

Meet Indian who once studied under tree, lacked basic amenities, now has Rs 96960 crore net worth, is world’s richest...

How to Crack NEET 2025 in First Attempt?

How to Crack NEET 2025 in First Attempt?

This small country has generated more wealth than US, UK, China, India in last few years, name will shock you, it is...

This small country has generated more wealth than US, UK, China, India in last few years, name will shock you, it is...

Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral

Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral

Meet woman, who got married at young age, lost her husband, mother of 3, runs business in...

Meet woman, who got married at young age, lost her husband, mother of 3, runs business in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement