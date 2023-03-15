Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Salman Khan wanted to marry Juhi Chawla but....

An old video of Salman Khan talking about his ‘wish to get married to Juhi Chawla’ in an interview is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Watch: Salman Khan wanted to marry Juhi Chawla but....
Credit: Salman Khan fanpage/Twitter

Bollywood star Salman Khan, one of the most popular actors and eligible bachelors in India, is often questioned about his marriage plans. However, he knows how to ignore these questions related to marriage.

Meanwhile, an old video of Salman Khan talking about his ‘wish to get married to Juhi Chawla’ in an interview is going viral on social media. The clip is from his interview from the 90s. In the interview, the actor revealed that he wanted to marry Juhi Chawla and asked her father for marriage but he rejected the offer.

Watch:

In the clip, Salman says, “Juhi is very sweet. Adorable girl. I asked her father if he would let her get married to me." When the interviewer asked him, “You asked him? What did he say?” Salman Khan replied, “No.” On being asked why, Salman replied, “Don’t fit the bill, I guess.” Netizens reacted to the interview, one of them wrote, “was this before the Hit & Run and Chinkara shooting case, or after?” The second one said, “and he didn't marry anyone thereafter Such an obedient child.”

For the unversed, Juhi and Salman were together seen in the comedy film Deewana Mastana (1997) which also featured Anil Kapoor and Govinda.  Meanwhile, in the new interview, Lawrence Bishnoi warned Salman Khan and asked him apologise over his blackbuck poaching case. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police reviewed the actor’s security post-Gangster threat.

For the unversed, while speaking to ABP, Lawrence stated, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.”

He further mentioned that he his angry with Salman Khan since childhood, he added, “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp’s 5 latest features that are coming soon
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 634 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.