Watch: Salman Khan wanted to marry Juhi Chawla but....

Bollywood star Salman Khan, one of the most popular actors and eligible bachelors in India, is often questioned about his marriage plans. However, he knows how to ignore these questions related to marriage.

Meanwhile, an old video of Salman Khan talking about his ‘wish to get married to Juhi Chawla’ in an interview is going viral on social media. The clip is from his interview from the 90s. In the interview, the actor revealed that he wanted to marry Juhi Chawla and asked her father for marriage but he rejected the offer.

This salman khan pic.twitter.com/GQP4fffpRu — Arshi Siddiqui (@Arshi_E_Sid) March 10, 2023

In the clip, Salman says, “Juhi is very sweet. Adorable girl. I asked her father if he would let her get married to me." When the interviewer asked him, “You asked him? What did he say?” Salman Khan replied, “No.” On being asked why, Salman replied, “Don’t fit the bill, I guess.” Netizens reacted to the interview, one of them wrote, “was this before the Hit & Run and Chinkara shooting case, or after?” The second one said, “and he didn't marry anyone thereafter Such an obedient child.”

For the unversed, Juhi and Salman were together seen in the comedy film Deewana Mastana (1997) which also featured Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Meanwhile, in the new interview, Lawrence Bishnoi warned Salman Khan and asked him apologise over his blackbuck poaching case. On Wednesday, Mumbai Police reviewed the actor’s security post-Gangster threat.

For the unversed, while speaking to ABP, Lawrence stated, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.”

He further mentioned that he his angry with Salman Khan since childhood, he added, “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”