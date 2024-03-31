Twitter
Bollywood

Salman Khan walks out of Karan Johar's action drama The Bull due to this reason

Karan Johar asked Salman Khan for more time, wanting to delay their project until July.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 02:06 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Salman Khan and Karan Johar teamed up for the first time in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 years ago. After this, we never saw them working together. They were supposed to collaborate again after so many years for their film The Bull.

However, as per the media reports, Salman Khan has backed out of the film. As per a Bollywood Hungama source, Karan Johar asked Salman for more time, wanting to delay their project until July. So Salman decided to focus on another project with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss, which is set to begin in May 2024.

He said, "After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan."

He mentioned, “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman.” Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra, who has been making headlines for 'abusing' Salman Khan during his stand-up show, took to Twitter and said that he won't apologise for it. During his show, he said, "Everyone says we must not joke on Salman Khan. He goes around slapping women, but we can't crack a joke on him?"

He mimicked the actor and said, "I got an offer to visit Ambani’s OTT and take a moral lesson from Salman Khan. Every Saturday, Salman Khan will come and tell you how to become a better person. Aap ko chu***a kahenge hum, sir. There was a time when comedians were scared of Salman. Phir Modi ji aaye toh dekha Salman Khan ki g***d phati padi hai. Why should we be scared of him then? Raat ko daaru pee ke phone karega toh thik hai, hum bhi 2-3 drink laga ke utha lenge."

