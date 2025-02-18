Salman Khan's upcoming actioner Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who has previously helmed Aamir Khan's Ghajini, Akshay Kumar's Holiday, and Sonakshi Sinha's Akira in Bollywood.

Salman Khan unveiled his poster from his much-awaited film Sikandar on producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday on Tuesday, February 18. The superstar holds a weapon in his hand with his staring eyes being the main attraction of the poster. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor wrote, "Sikandar On Eid."

The production house Nadiadwala Grandson also shared the poster on their social media handles and wrote, "To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar. A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us."

Salman fans shared their exciting reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Bollywood shocked Bhaijaan rocked", while another added, "The Most Awaited Film Of 2025." Some fans were even critical of the poster as they wrote comments such as, "Could have been 10 times better than this" and "Fan made posters are better than this."

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who marked his Bollywood debut with Ghajini. The Aamir Khan and Asin-starrer blockbuster film broke multiple records and established the Rs 100-crore club in 2008. He then made two more Hindi films - Holiday with Akshay Kumar in 2014 and Akira with Sonakshi Sinha in 2016.

In the Tamil film industry, Murugadoss has helmed popular films such as Mahesh Babu's Spyder (2017), Thalapathy Vijay's Thuppakki (2012), and Suriya's Ghajini (2005) among others. Sikandar marks his comeback to direction after five years as his last film was Rajinikanth's Darbar in 2020. The filmmaker also has Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Madharasi slated to release in 2025.

Coming back to Sikandar, the film is slated to release on Eid in the last week of March 2025. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet. Apart from Salman Khan, the action film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar among others.