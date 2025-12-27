FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, others wish superstar on his birthday

On December 27, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and others extended their wishes to Salman Khan on his 60th birthday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 06:13 PM IST

Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, others wish superstar on his birthday
Salman Khan celebrated his milestone 60th birthday surrounded by his close friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel on Friday night. Among the attendees were Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D’Souza and their two sons Riaan and Rahyl, Mahesh Manjrekar, Huma Qureshi, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ramesh Taurani and Sangeeta Bijlani.

On Saturday, December 27, celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and others extended their wishes to the "mega movie star with a golden heart" Salman on his special occasion. 

Katrina, who co-starred with the actor in several films, including Yuvvraaj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and the Tiger franchise, penned a note on her Instagram story on Saturday. "Tiger Tiger Tiger...Happiest 60th Birthday to the Super Human that you are... May everyday be full of Love and Light," she wrote. 

Karan also wished the actor and said he will always be grateful to him for agreeing to feature in his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which released in 1998. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. "Happy 60 to this mega movie star with a golden heart! He was in my first film and will always be grateful to him for agreeing to be a part of it.... Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan," the filmmaker said in his post. 

Kareena shared the picture of the actor on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday to one and only Tiger. 60 years strong. Love you lots always @beingsalmankhan." Kriti Sanon uploaded a picture alongside the actor and said, "Happy Birthday Salman Sir." Ananya Panday wrote, "Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan sir !!! You're the best." 

Rashmika Mandanna, who featured with Salman in Sikandar, also extended her wishes to the actor. "Happiest birthday to you @beingsalmankhan. Full full party todayyyy," she wrote. Maniesh Paul shared a picture alongside Salman on his Instagram and said, "Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan bhaijaaaaan!!! Thank you for all the love and warmth you showed us with!!! Love you bhai". 

Kiara Advani wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday to the one and only @beingsalmankhan sir." Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture, which featured him dancing with Salman. "Happy Birthday to the one and only @beingsalmankhan sir! Big love and respect always," he said. Kajol said, "Wishing the one and only @beingsalmankhan a very happy birthday!". Ajay Devgn wrote, "Sabka bhai, sabki jaan... here's to ek aur powerful saal! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan."

Meanwhile, Salman also gave the perfect return gift to his fans as he unveiled the teaser of his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan on his 60th birthday. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial features Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady and will release in the theatres on April 17, 2026.

READ | Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan avoids Eid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic; takes over Alia Bhatt's Alpha release date

