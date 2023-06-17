Salman Khan trolled for his ‘I don’t like OTT content’ comment, netizens say ‘bhai is allergic to good content’

Salman Khan, Salman Khan trolled, Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan OTT Content, Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT 2 host, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan trolled

After hosting Bigg Boss for several years, Salman Khan is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year. The actor recently talked about the same and his comment, ‘I don’t like OTT content’ miffed netizens.

On Friday, a Reddit user shared a video of Salman Khan talking about hosting OTT, when the actor was asked as an anchor where he finds more comfort, hosting on television or OTT, and what are all the changes he made, Salman replied, “Aisa mujhe kuch difference laagta nahi hai. Vo jo OTT ka aap jis content ke baarien mai baat kar rahi hai, vo toh vaise bhi nahi karta main. Aur mujhe vo pasand bhi nahi, aur aajkal bhut kum bhi hogya hai voh. I think guidelines bhi aagyi hai OTT par toh usse bhut Sudhaar aaya hai OTT par. (I don’t find any such difference. Regarding the OTT content which you are talking about, neither I do such content nor do I like it and now it has even been reduced. I think due to OTT guidelines, there has been a lot of improvement in the OTT content).”

Netizens slammed Salman Khan for his comment on OTT content. One of the comments read, “He is that typical uncle who thinks OTT is AltBalaji, ULLU, hotshots, etc.” Another wrote, “he won’t even survive on OTT.” Another wrote, “yes he wouldn’t like it till they make something similar to Race 3.” Another wrote, “Bhai is allergic to good content.” Another wrote, “Yes because OTT won’t attract his zombie brain-dead fans who like to scream and threaten people online.” Another commented, “Does he have content?”

Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar for the second season and the show will also mark the return of Sunny Leone on Bigg Boss. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliyah Siddiqui is also going to be a part of the show. The show will stream on Jio Cinema from June 17.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan who was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh will be next seen in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai 3. The actor has completed the shoot for the movie which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali. The action-thriller also has cameo of Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) in the movie and fans can’t wait to watch Salman and SRK’s action scene on the big screen.

