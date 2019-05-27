Salman Khan to work in a biopic on BSF Jawaan soon: Report

Salman Khan, who is currently in news for promoting his movie Bharat, might have an interesting update to share related to his movies soon enough. The superstar reportedly is set to take up a biopic. Not just that, the biopic will reportedly be based on BSF jawaan.

Even though the actor already has movies like Dabangg 3 and Inshallah lined up, he is reportedly planning to take up the biopic soon. Interestingly Salman Khan has donned a uniform for many films, and his upcoming release Bharat is also one of the movies where he can be seen in the uniform.

Revealing about the biopic, a source close to the actor told Pinkvilla, "Salman has always been extremely driven by stories that centre around India. Recently, a big banner approached him for a biopic they wish to produce. It will revolve around the life of a BSF jawaan and will be set in Kashmir."

The informer adds, "It's an extremely brave and inspirational story of this one man - an Indian soldier - who single handedly ended the entire camp of Mujahideen militants around 12-14 years ago. Salman loved the entire idea and felt it was an untold real life story that needed to be told. He has given a verbal nod to the film already but his dates need to be figured out."

"That's why the story is even more relevant today. People would want to know the back story and what happened, years before the Pulwama attacks happened," added the source. The report also goes on to mention that the movie would go on floors around June next year, after he wraps up shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.