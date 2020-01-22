Salman Khan to reunite with Sooraj Barjatya for new project?

Before thrilling his audiences with films like Dabangg, Ready, and Bharat, Salman Khan was popularly known and loved as the boy next door, an image cultivated through his collaborations with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

The duo is responsible for superhit films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Meine Pyaar Kiya, among others and though their last outing Prem Ratan Dhan Payo could not hit the mark, fans can rejoice as both Salman and Sooraj are all set to reunite for a new project. In a recent interview, Sooraj was asked about his next film, to which he said that a project is on the cards and Salman has already approved his idea for the film.

"I am writing it. In a year or two, I will be done. I have discussed the idea with Salman and he has liked it. It is in my space — family, drama, and emotions." He further opened up about his son Avnish and his first directorial project and said, "Avnish is going to make his debut as a director. In late 2017, I was ready to start my film with Salman Bhai. I was in the middle of writing, but my son, who assisted me on ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo wanted to direct a film. To launch a director in a company after 30 years is a bigger responsibility so I held back. I am there only as a guide, it is his film, his story. It is a complicated love story."

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.