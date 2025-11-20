FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey? Arbaaz Khan CONFIRMS 'working on' Dabangg 4

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 01:56 PM IST

Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey? Arbaaz Khan CONFIRMS 'working on' Dabangg 4
Salman Khan is set to celebrate his 60th birthday next month; however, before this big milestone, it seems like the superstar's fans have another reason to rejoice. Arbaaz Khan has given an early return gift to Salman Khan's fans, confirming that Dabangg 4, starring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, is in development. 

Will Salman Khan return as Chulbul Pandey for Dabangg 4? 

All age groups love the Dabangg franchise, and it is one of the most popular films in Bollywood. So, the news that Salman Khan might return for the fourth part has fans already excited. Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles, was released in 2019, and ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out whether Salman Khan would ever don his beloved Chulbul Pandey hat again. 

However, Arbaaz Khan has now put all rumours to rest, confirming that Dabangg 4 will definitely happen once all the kinks are worked out. In an interview with Zoom, Arbaaz Khan said, "It’s something that is in the pipeline, but I don’t know the timeline. So that’s my answer, which is a very patent answer because everybody’s patent question is when is Dabangg 4 going to come? So that’s my answer to it."

"We’re working on it, and no hurry. But it is something that Salman and I will discuss and do. It will happen. I don’t know when, but whenever it happens, it’ll be something to look forward to," Arbaaz Khan said. 

Salman Khan's upcoming films

The first film, Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, was released in 2010. The second instalment, Dabangg 2, was released in 2012 and was directed by Arbaaz Khan. Dabangg 3 was released in 2019 and was directed by Prabhu Deva.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19 and will be next seen in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is slated to release next year.

