BOLLYWOOD
Shocking reports of Amitabh Bachchan quitting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 are coming, and according to the information, Salman Khan will replace him.
Amitabh Bachchan is the face of India's biggest reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The megastar has hosted the game show since its first season. Except for the third season (hosted by Shah Rukh Khan), Big B has hosted the KBC. However, as per the latest reports, the veteran star has decided to step down from hosting the 17th season. As Bollywood Hungama reported, Bachchan decided to quit KBC, and he would be replaced by none other than Salman Khan.
The portal quoted a source who confirmed that Salman is been considered to replace Bachchan, and said, "Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm."
Why won't Amitabh Bachchan host Kaun Banega Crorepati 17?
The insider further discussed why Bachchan has stepped down as host due to his 'personal reasons', and added, "Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host the biggest and most popular quiz show of India as Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons."
KBC 17 was announced with Bachchan
In April 2025, a promo of KBC 17 was revealed by Amitabh Bachchan. In this video, Amitabh announced his return with a new season of the game show, along with participation dates. However, with this news, several die-hard fans of the game show and Big B are in shock.
This is the second time that Salman Khan will be replacing Bachchan from an Indian reality show. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan hosted Bigg Boss Season 3, which was won by Vindu Dara Singh. From the 4th season onwards, Salman Khan joined the show as the host, and he became the face of the show. If Salman replaces Bachchan in KBC as well, then it would be interesting to see how audience will react to it.
