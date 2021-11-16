Salman Khan to miss Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, here's why

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fans are eagerly waiting for them to announce their wedding as the couple is expected to get married in December. According to the media reports, they are likely to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan.

The much-awaited wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal can happen in December, however, the couple has not confirmed the news. As per the latest report, Salman Khan may not attend the wedding. According to the rumours, the actor didn’t attend the roka ceremony which took place at filmmaker Kabir’s home. The things between Kabir and Salman soured after ‘Tubelight’.

Salman Khan, who is very close to Katrina Kaif, might not attend her wedding in December. The actor will be busy shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’ next month. According to the report of Bollywood Life, a highly placed industry insider said, “Salman was too shoot for an important portion of Tiger 3-Pathan but had to pause the shoot due to Shah Rukh Khan's personal turmoil. Now, they are touted to begin this shoot in December, before SRK heads out of the country for the next schedule of his film with Atlee. Therefore, the dates may clash with Katrina's wedding and Salman may be unable to grace it.”

The insider also revealed that the actor’s family be attending the wedding for sure. He said, “Arpita Khan and Katrina Kaif are BFFs. She will definitely be there. So will Alvira Agnihotri and mother Salma Khan, who is extremely fond of Katrina.”

Meanwhile, some media reports claimed that Viky and Katrina’s managers have started scouting the city for the guests, they have booked rental cars in bulk. Apart from family members, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will invite their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Their guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Natasha Dalal. In order to ensure security, the couple has booked travel, stay and comfort.