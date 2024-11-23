After Suryavanshi and Karan Arjun, Salman Khan will lead another reincarnation drama. This time he will be leading Jawan director Atlee's actioner, and he might work with India's biggest pan-India star.

After setting the box office on fire with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, director Atlee is geared up with another potential blockbuster with another Bollywood superstar. As per the reports, Atlee will direct his sixth directorial with Salman Khan, and he'll also approach another pan-India star, to pull the biggest casting coup in his two-hero action spectacle. Reportedly, Atlee is trying to bring Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth with Salman Khan, and he's currently writing the project and will start the pre-production of the film in 2025.

Atlee's film is a reincarnation drama?

Pinkvilla quoted a source that spilt beans about the mega project, “Atlee has been working on a mega-budget reincarnation drama for the last year, which is set in two distinct era’s – past and present. The filmmaker is looking to have a strong, never-seen-before period set up with breathtaking visuals of a fictional world. It’s going to be Salman Khan presented like never before in the avatar of a warrior in the period era, whereas the present era dynamics have been kept under wraps for now. The focus of the film will be more on the period portions than the present, as the script demands more drama and conflict in the fictional fantasy world. All the characters will be interlinked from past and present.”

The source further added that the film is expected to go on floors in the Summer 2025. Calling it an ambitious film, the source asserted that Atlee is looking to create a new world for cinema-going audiences, with lots of action, drama, thrills and emotion. "He is looking to lock the entire star cast for A6 by the end of this year, and the filmmaker is confident to get one of the two legends – Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth – to play the parallel lead,” the insider said. Atlee's last film, SRK's Jawan was among the highest-grossing films of 2023, grossing Rs 1160 crores worldwide.

Also read: AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey reacts to her split linked with composer's divorce

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.