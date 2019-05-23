Headlines

Bollywood

Salman Khan to have a cameo in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho'?

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with Salman Khan in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, reportedly suggested the superstar's name for Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 07:06 PM IST

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has a surprise for us with each passing day. Prabhas recently introduced a surprise for his darlings as he unveiled a new, the latest poster of the movie which featured him in an intense look wearing sunnies.

Now the makers might have another surprise rolled up their sleeves for the audiences to watch. A report on Filmfare has gone on to claim that none other than superstar Salman Khan might be approached for Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho.

The same happens thanks to Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays the antagonist in Saaho. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh worked together in Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Neil played the antagonist in the 2015 release too.

A source close to the project told the magazine, "Neil, who is pretty close to Salman, also having worked with him as a villain in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, is playing the villain in Saaho. He suggested they approach Salman for a cameo in the film and the makers have asked Salman. He is still to respond whether he will be able to do the film."

If the same happens, Salman Khan would work with Shraddha and Prabhas for the first time. Meanwhile the superstar has various projects in his kitty. He is busy promoting his Eid release Bharat. The actor will also complete shooting for his movies Dabangg 3 and Inshallah. Apart from that, he will also be hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'.

