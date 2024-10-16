A video has gone viral with the claims that Salman Khan is threatening Lawrence Bishnoi and his family. Here's the truth behind viral video.

Former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility of his assasination and also threatened that anyone who would help Salman Khan will be their target. Security has also been increased outside Salman's home in Galaxy Apartments.

Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan for taking revenge from him for poaching a deer. Khan had allegedly hunted down a blackbuck, the animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, in 1998 during the filming of Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

Now, a short clip is being spread on the internet with the claims that Salman Khan is now threatening Lawrence Bishnoi. In the 29-seconds clip, the Sultan star can be heard saying, "Bade taakatwar ho aap, bade bahadur ho aap, itne bahadur, itne taakatwar ho aap ki apne pariwar walon ko kandha doge? Apne pariwar walon ki arthi uthaaoge? Itna jigar hai aap mein? Kyun aap Yamraj aur Malik-ul-Maut banna chahte ho? Kyun apne pariwar ke logon pe Inna Lillahi aur Ram Naam Satya Hai padhna chahte ho? (You are very powerful, you are very brave, you are so brave, so powerful that you will let your family die? Will you shoulder their coffins? Do you have so much courage? Why do you want to become Yamraj and Malik-ul-Maut? Why do you want to recite Inna Lillahi and Ram Naam Satya Hai for your family members?)"

Salman Khan has NOT threatened Lawrence Bishnoi or his family



The video actually dates back to 2020 at the peak time of Covid-19. It is a part of a 10-minute longer clip in which Salman Khan urged everyone to follow the health and security norms to protect themselves and their family members. The claims made in this viral video of Salman Khan threatening Lawrence Bishnoi are completely false.

