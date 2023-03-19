Salman Khan threat e-mail: Security tightened at Galaxy apartment, police begin probe

Police tightened security around Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment after the actor received a threat by e-mail from Goldy Brar's associate.

The Bandra Police swung into action, geared up security outside Salman`s home in Bandra West and began a probe into the latest developments, booking Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar. Viral Bhayani also shared a video from Galaxy apartment. In the video captured by paparazzi, police officers were seen around the premises with police cars.

Viral shared the video, and wrote, "After receiving death threats through emails, Salman Khan's house security video was checked!! According to our sources 4 to 5 police officers were also found doing security there!!"

Here's the video

The e-mail in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police have booked him also following a complaint from Team Salman. On Saturday, Salman Khan's manager and close friend Prashant Gunjalkar received a threatening e-mail for the actor from Goldy Brar's associates Rohit Garg and Mohit Garg. In the email, Rohit referred to Lawrence Bishnoi's recent interview that he gave from Tihar jail. He mentioned that Goldy wants to talk to the actor, face-to-face. Bandra police have registered an FIR against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and one Mohit Garg.

The e-mail advises that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he would arrange it. As per the FIR registered by Bandra police, the sender was the ID of one Mohit Garg, and it was written, "Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko baat karni hai tere boss Salman se. (Lawrence Bishnoi ka) Interview dekh hi liya hoga. Usne shayad nahi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close karna hai to BAAT karva diyo, face to face karna ho, woh bata diyo. Abhi time rehte inform kar diya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega. (Goldy wants to talk to your boss, Salman. You might have seen the interview, he would have missed it. Tell him to see the interview. If you want to end the matter, tell him to talk to Goldy, face-to-face. Inform him or there will be consequences)."

There has been no word from Salman on the latest ultimatum to eliminate him so far and it was not known if he was in Mumbai or not.

(With inputs from IANS)