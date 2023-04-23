Salman Khan thanks audience for their 'love and support' to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is going super-strong at the box office, despite mixed to negative reviews. The film released on April 21, a day before Eid, opened on a low note and collected Rs 15 crores. It was assumed that the negative reviews have dented the collections. However, the film showed a miraculous jump on Saturday and collected around 25.75 crores. Within two days, Salman's latest film collected more than 41.56 crores in India.

Salman decided to thank the audience for accepting his film, and he penned a heartfelt note for his followers. Salman dropped a photo in a black shirt, and wrote, "Thank u for all your love n support. Thank u, really appreciate it. #KBKJ."

Here's Salman's post for his fans

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has recovered at the box office after an underwhelming opening day. The film, which opened to a lower-than-expected Rs 15.81 crore on Friday, made a miraculous recovery of almost 63% on Saturday. The Eid ul-Fitr holiday resulted in the mass circuits and tier-2 and tier-3 cities showing huge growth, giving the film a strong chance of a massive weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday morning that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 25.75 crore net in the domestic market on Saturday, its second day of release. He wrote, "The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was worrisome, but the jump on Day 2 must’ve come as a big relief for its investors… However, it’s the mass belt that has gone on an overdrive on Day 2, which means that the film should enjoy strong innings in those sectors in days to come."

Farhad Samji-directed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars an ensemble cast including Daggubati Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Vijendra Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Palak Tiwari, late actor Satish Kaushik, Tej Sapru and Aasif Sheikh.