Bollywood

Salman Khan teams up with Punjabi superstar for big project, blood-soaked first look wows fans: 'Bollywood ka baap'

Salman Khan shared an intriguing first look of a big project with the Punjabi superstar.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 11:55 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Salman Khan teams up with Punjabi superstar for big project, blood-soaked first look wows fans: 'Bollywood ka baap'
Salman Khan's still from 'Old Money'
Since Tiger 3, Salman Khan's fans have been waiting to see him in a new project. The wait is finally over as the superstar has collaborated with a Punjabi superstar for a big project and its first look has woved fans. 

On Tuesday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and shared a teaser of his new song with Punjabi superstar AP Dhillon. The teaser opens with AP Dhillon peacefully sleeping and dreaming when he is interrupted by one of his friends who tells him that there is a tip. As they rush to catch someone, they are interrupted by Salman Khan, who appears to be their leader in the garage. Salman asks, “Kahan jaa rahe ho?” to which AP Dhillon responds, “Bhai, aadhe ghante mein aa gaye bas.” Salman, exuding his signature bossy vibes, warns him, “Dekh lena pichli baar ki tarah mujhe wahan aana na pade.” The teaser ends with AP Dhillon sharing a devilish laugh, hinting at a secretive plan. 

The teaser is of their new song titled 'Old Money' which will also star Sanjay Dutt. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, Salman Khan wrote, "Old Money out on August 9th." The announcement has left his fans excited for the song. 

One of the comments read, "Bollywood ka baap." Another user commented, "Sallu bhai is king." Another user wrote, "Bhai is forever relevant (WHAT AN ICON)." Another user wrote, "What a look Bhaijaan, Banger." 

Earlier, Salman Khan gave a shoutout to AP Dhillon, writing on his Instagram Story, “Singer toh tha achha, ab AP as an actor. Bring it on, singing action star.” Sanjay Dutt also joined in the excitement by commenting on AP Dhillon’s post and wrote, “Brothers.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan booked the Eid 2025 slot for the upcoming action thriller, to be directed by Ghajini filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The new project is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty along with others in key roles. He also has Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
