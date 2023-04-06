Watch: Salman Khan teaches Raghav Juyal hook step with pancha, Ram Charan calls KKBKKJ song Yentamma 'blast' in BTS clip

Yentamma making video/Salman Khan Films YouTube screengrab

Yentamma, the fifth song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Tuesday. The track features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and the cast showcasing their exceptional dance skills wearing a pancha in a South Indian setting. Ram Charan is also seen in a cameo in the last few seconds of the video.

On Thursday, April 6, the makers, i.e. Salman Khan Films released a BTS video of the track composed by Payal Dev and sung by him, Vishal Dadlani, and rapper Raftaar. The behind-the-scenes clip shows cast members sharing their experiences of shooting the track and several funny moments behind its making.

Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, can be heard saying, "It's a vibe". Bigg Boss 13 fame and popular Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill added, "It's so much fun. It's so hot but we are artists", as she spoke to the camera directly from the sets. Pooja Hegde said that the song looks really massive from its scale.

In one of the fun moments, Salman is seen teaching Raghav Juyal the hook step of the track with a pancha, the white cloth with gold embroidery that the stars are seen wearing in the song. Yes, that's not a lungi even though the track mentions 'lungi' in its lyrics written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Ram Charan, who gained global fame after starring in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR last year, thanked Salman for making his dream come true as he stated, "This song is a blast, this is one of the best songs. You guys are going to celebrate the song. Beautiful and nice, a little boy's dream came through it. It was a pleasure doing this. Thank you so much Salman bhai, love you so much."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases in theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 21. The action-comedy is an official remake of the 2014 blockbuster Tamil film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidarth, Bala, Santhanam, Pradeep Rawat, Atul Kulkarni, and Nassar among others.



