Salman Khan talks about how RRR star Ram Charan became a part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan- Ram Charan

Salman Khan who is all set to entertain the audience with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi's upcoming pan-India actioner GodFather. Khan played a special role as the megastar's on-screen brother, and recently it was revealed that Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan will be seen making a special appearance in Khan's next film.

While promoting GodFather with Chiranjeevi in Mumbai, Salman was asked about Ram Charan's involvement in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As per the report of Pinkvilla, Salman stated that he was shooting the film with Venkatesh in Hyderabad, and at that time, Ram visited them on set, and he expressed his wish to share the screen with them. "So, we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky (Venkatesh) was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow."

Salman continued, "Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he got his vanity van, he was there before us. I said 'What are you doing here?' He said ‘I want to be here.' I said, ‘we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?’ And the RRR star said yes.

GodFather will release in cinemas with Nagarjuna's The Ghost on October 5. Recently, Nagarjuna has broken his silence on this much-awaited clash in his recent interview. Talking about the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star, Nagarjuna said to Pinkvilla, "I have always looked up to him, he has achieved so much, and people just love him there. He is a mighty opponent, so of course, I am worried and anxious."