Salman Khan takes indirect dig at Lock Upp 2 in Alliance: 'Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein hai'

Salman Khan made a special appearance in Prime Video's Alliance to support his younger brother, Sohail Khan. Inside the show, he took a light-hearted swipe at Netflix's Lock Upp 2, which is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

The highly-awaited episode of Alliance is set to get a star-studded twist as Salman Khan finally makes a special appearance on the reality show to support his younger brother, Sohail Khan. Even before the episode has aired, a newly released promo has grabbed fans' attention, especially for Salman's funny remark that many believe was a playful dig at Lock Upp 2.

The promo begins with Sohail Khan looking upset after a difficult day inside the house. He is seen kicking a door, leaving fellow contestant Kushal Tandon worried. Moments later, the house is shaken by a "System Breached" alert before Salman Khan walks in, surprising all the contestants. Salman warmly hugs Sohail, who admits that the day had been overwhelming. Sohail says, "I freaked out today." Trying to lighten the mood, Salman turns to the contestants and jokingly asks, "Koi stress to nahi de rahe ho na?"

However, it was Salman's next comment that quickly became the biggest talking point. In a humorous moment, he joked, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein hai. (Riteish Deshmukh's job is now in danger)." The remark soon led many fans on social media to believe that Salman was taking a light-hearted swipe at Lock Upp 2, which is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

Although Salman did not mention the show by name, viewers were quick to connect the joke with the ongoing competition between the two reality shows. Alliance and Lock Upp 2 premiered around the same time and are currently streaming on different OTT platforms. While Alliance is available on Amazon Prime Video, Lock Upp 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

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