Salman Khan takes blame for his failed relationships, reveals reason behind breakups: 'Insecurity starts when...'

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appeared as special guests on the premiere episode of the celebrity talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Kajol Devgan and Twinkle Khanna. The debut episode, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 25, featured the Sultan star opening up emotionally in a candid conversation with the two hosts.

As Aamir and Salman talked about their relationships, the Dangal star prodded the Sultan star on why his relationships have failed over the years. Taking the entire blame upom himself, Salman said, "Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame." The Dabangg actor was involved in relationships with several actresses including Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif.

He also shared the reason behind his breakups as he added, "When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that." Salman also expressed his desire of becoming a father as he stated, "Children, I will have, one day, soon. It's just that eventually one will have kids, but let's see."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. He is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures.

