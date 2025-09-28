Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Salman Khan takes a dig at his past girlfriends, tells Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor: 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari meri life...'

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul were seen in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 19. As Varun and Janhvi told Salman Khan about their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Khan took a dig at his exes.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 10:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 19, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul came to promote their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, that is slated to release in cinemas on October 2. Salman Khan took a subtle dig at his past girlfriends as he joked with the four of them.

When Salman asked what Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all about, Varun informed him that their film deals with relationships, and he ends up getting dumped quite a few times in the movie. Next, Janhvi, Sanya, and Rohit also pitched in, revealing that they also face the same fate in the romantic comedy, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Salman reacts to this hilariously, saying, "Have you guys made a film on my live?", making a veiled reference to the fact that he has also been dumped by a couple of his former lovers. Some of Salman's most highlighted relationships have been with Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai, Somy Ali, and Sangeeta Bijlani. However, the list of his alleged girlfriends is believed to be a bit longer.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revolves around Sunny (Varun) and Tulsi (Janhvi) as they try their best to win back their exes Ananya (Sanya) and Vikram (Rohit). In an attempt to make their former partners jealous, they pretend to be in a relationship themselves, creating a chaotic situation for all those involved.

The Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starer will clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 on Dussehra and Gandhi Jaytanti. A prequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster, the mythological action drama is written and directed by Shetty, and also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.

