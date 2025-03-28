While talking about nepotism, Salman Khan emphasised that no one can truly be self-made. He acknowledged that everyone has some kind of support, whether it's from family or other factors, in shaping their careers.

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sikandar. On Thursday, he interacted with journalists at a hotel in Mumbai and discussed several topics, including the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.

The superstar also opened up about the idea of being "self-made," acknowledging that no one truly achieves success alone and he credited his father, Salim Khan, for shaping his career. During the conversation, a journalist asked Salman about Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, making her Bollywood debut.

However, Salman misheard the name and thought the journalist mentioned Kangana. His reaction showed visible surprise. Salman Khan, confused by the question, asked, "Kangana ki beti aa rahi hai?" (Kangana’s daughter is coming?). As the journalists clarified, he quickly responded, "Ab Kangana ki beti aayengi, to films karengi ya politics join karengi?" (If Kangana’s daughter comes, will she do films or join politics?).

When the topic of nepotism came up, Salman replied, “Yeah, she or he will have to do something else.” Salman Khan further emphasised that no one can truly be self-made. He acknowledged that everyone has some kind of support, whether it's from family or other factors, in shaping their careers.

He said, "Nobody in this world is self-made. I don’t believe in that. It’s all teamwork. Had my father not come to Mumbai from Indore, I would have been farming there. It was his decision that (paved the way for me). He came here, worked in films. Now, I am his son. I could either go back or continue here (in Mumbai). People bring new terms for all this, like that thing all of you use a lot – nepotism. I love it.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, the actor interacted with the media, discussing his new film and many other topics. For the evening, Salman donned a crisp blue shirt with a khaki pant. However, his wristwatch diverted netizens' attention and won them over. Salman, known for his inclusive and tolerant nature, impressed the masses as his watch is the limited edition Ram Janmabhoomi which has a fine depiction of depictions of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and other sacred symbols.

The wristwatch, featuring the image of the Ram Mandir, reflects the actor’s belief in all religions and his secular nature. This small yet meaningful accessory sent a powerful message of unity. Netizens praised him for his respect for different faiths and commitment to harmony. One user commented, "When he convincingly played a Hanuman Bhakt in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and won everyone’s love, wearing this watch isn't a big deal." Another added, "A new topic for outrage, but honestly, I’m happy to see this."

Salman Khan's Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, features Rashmika Mandanna and Satyaraj in prominent roles. The movie is set to hit theaters on March 30.