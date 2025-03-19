Katrina Kaif then explained to Salman Khan that the question was about professional careers, "If I was not an actor what profession would I be, he’s asking. Would I be a doctor, would I be an engineer?" she said.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood's most successful and loved on-screen pairs, have always supported each other in all their ventures—professionally and personally. Currently, an interview from Bharat's 2019 promotions has gone viral on social media. In the interview, Salman Khan was asked what he thinks would be a good alternate career for his co-star, Katrina Kaif. As the host prompted Salman Khan about Katrina Kaif's interest in producing, the Sikandar actor quickly responded by saying, "She should get married and produce children."

Katrina Kaif then explained to Salman Khan that the question was about professional careers, "If I was not an actor what profession would I be, he’s asking. Would I be a doctor, would I be an engineer?" she said.

Salman Khan, thanks to his quick wit, quipped that both marriage and kids also require a lot of work.

During the interview, Salman Khan was also asked about an alternate career for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor said that King Khan would excel in anything he chose to do. As for Aamir Khan, though Salman Khan said he had no idea what he would pursue, he did acknowledge that whatever he did, he would thrive.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, one of the most loved on-screen pairs, have worked together in many films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), Partner (2007), and the Tiger franchise (Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai), share a heartwarming bond. Salman Khan was also often viewed as Katrina Kaif’s mentor when she was just starting in the film industry.