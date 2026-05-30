Salman Khan steps in amid Don 3 row involving Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh? Here's what we know

A new report has dismissed rumours of Salman Khan mediating the Don 3 dispute, while shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Ranveer Singh's reported exit from the film.

Reports suggesting that Salman Khan stepped in to resolve the ongoing Don 3 dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have been dismissed by sources close to the development.

According to a report by HT City, a source denied speculation that Salman had contacted either party or attempted to broker peace amid the controversy. “The speculations of Salman Khan calling and acting as a mediator are not true. No such intervention has taken place,” the source was quoted as saying.

The latest development comes amid continuing discussions around Ranveer’s reported exit from Don 3, a project he was announced as leading in 2023 through a special teaser released by the makers.

Sources cited in the report claim that the film faced repeated scheduling hurdles due to Ranveer’s commitments to other projects. According to the source, Farhan Akhtar initially wanted to begin work on Don 3 soon after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but the actor had already committed dates to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra and had started preparations for the film.

The report further states that another project with filmmaker Prasanth Varma also contributed to delays, pushing Don 3 further down Ranveer's schedule.

According to the source, Ranveer later informed the production team that he wanted to focus on filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The actor reportedly believed the project would strengthen his standing with audiences following a challenging phase at the box office.

The source further claimed that Ranveer officially exited Don 3 on December 20, 2025, just weeks before the film was expected to begin production. The matter later escalated into a larger industry dispute, eventually leading to the involvement of film bodies and discussions over alleged financial losses linked to the project.

While the controversy continues to make headlines, Ranveer is now reportedly preparing to begin work on his next film, Pralay.