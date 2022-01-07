Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3' Delhi schedule postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the all-time blockbuster couple who have reunited for the much-anticipated ‘Tiger 3’, were scheduled to arrive in New Delhi in mid-January for a crucial shooting schedule that would have largely seen the actors wrap the principal shooting of the much-anticipated picture! However, because to the omicron threat and a high increase of COVID-19 cases across India, including New Delhi, Yash Raj Films has postponed this shooting schedule.

A trade source informer reveals, “The time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage.”

The Maneesh Sharma-directed film is expected to be a true celebration of true blue Hindi cinema on the big screen, luring audiences back to the theatres.

“Tiger 3 team has visited several cities across the world as Tiger and Zoya are on their most deadly mission yet in the third installment of this action spectacle franchise. The entire team needs a special round of applause for leaving no stone unturned for brilliantly completing challenging shoot schedules during the pandemic because of the scale that director Maneesh Sharma and YRF wanted to achieve. So, if they have decided to postpone the Delhi schedule, it is definitely a very well thought-out decision from the production house,” the informer adds.