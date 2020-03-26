Salman Khan spends time away from Salim, Salma Khan; snapped with Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is spending his quarantine period in Panvel farmhouse. The actor is reportedly accompanied by his sister Arpita Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He did so in order to spend time with Ahil and Ayat, but the actor was also snapped with his 'Kick' and 'Race 3' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman and Jacqueline were seen in a video call with Badshah. This happened ahead of Jacqueline's music video 'Genda Phool's release. Jacqueline, while talking to Badshah on the call, also place the camera near Salman's face, who was standing behind her in the video throughout their fun banter.

Here's the video:

Salman rushed to his farmhouse after the shooting of his Prabhudheva-directorial film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' was cancelled. "He was to shoot for (the Prabhudheva-directed action-thriller) Radhe in Mumbai till the month-end, but when the shoot was cancelled, he rushed off to the farmhouse, his favourite place when he is not working," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

The actor is working out in his farmhouse and harvests fresh produce from his farms and cooks them. He is also seen doing charcoal painting often. "There’s a big in-house gym, which has ensured that Salman’s workout regimen is not interrupted. He goes on impromptu treks in the area around. Since the property is spread across acres of land, there are dirt bikes, ATVs, bullets and jeeps to get around the premises. Sometimes, he also goes out to harvest fresh fruits and vegetables. Everyone is served home-cooked food made with in-house farm produce," the source shared.