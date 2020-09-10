Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha thank fans as 'Dabangg' completes 10 years

Actor Salman Khan, who will be soon be seen in the much-anticipated show Bigg Boss 14, as a host, on Thursday, took to his social media account to thank his fans for supporting his blockbuster film Dabangg that completes 10 years today.

Salman, whose role as Inspector Chulbul Pandey redefined his superstardom in Dabangg, took to Instagram and wrote, "10 years for Dabangg.. thank u for the love n support."

He tagged his post with names of the film`s principal cast and crew -- @arbaazSkhan, #SonakshiSinha, @SonuSood, #MalaikaArora, @MahieGillOnline, @SajidMusicKhan, @iJatinPandit, and @pandit_lalit, besides the hashtag #10YearsOfDabangg.

Along with his tweet he inserted a video that featured clips of the film`s hit songs and dialogues.

The movie is remembered for its epic dialogues like "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab; pyar se lagta hai`` and "Hum yahan ke Robinhood hain; Robinhood Pandey", and songs such as title track ``Hud hud dabangg", the love track "Tere mast mast do nain" and the party number "Munni badnaam".

Earlier, actor Sonakshi Sinha who also happens to have completed 10 years in the industry (Dabangg was her debut film), said that she is grateful for every film and every experience -- good or bad.

"10 years and counting? I can`t believe it`s been 10 whole years since i first appeared on the silver screen. I remember being so unsure if this is really what i even wanted to do... but you know what erased all that doubt? The love I received from all of YOU," Sonakshi wrote on Instagram.

"Your love encouraged me, your criticism pushed me to do better. My hard work sustained me, and my respect for my work nudged me forward. My enthusiasm on set aided me, my hunger to learn propelled me. Here I am, 10 years down the line, so grateful for every film, every experience - good or bad, every person i have ever worked with! Thank you! Thank you to this industry, thank you to my audience, and thank you universe! This is just the beginning," she added.

The actress also shared a short clip of the roles she has played in her career.

Sonakshi will soon be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.

Dabangg, which was helmed by Abhinav Kashyap, featured Sonakshi Sinha as Salman`s on-screen love interest, Sonu Sood as the central villain Chhedi Singh. Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia played the on-screen parents of Salman and Arbaaz Khan in the film that also had Mahie Gill as Arbaaz`s love interest.