Salman Khan slammed for mocking composer's emotional speech for mom on Filmfare Awards stage: 'Itna ego insaan ko...'

Salman Khan's joke at the expense of Gangubai Kathiawadi composer Ankit Balhara during his Filmfare Award acceptance speech fell foul of many people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

The 68th Filmfare Awards, which were held in Mumbai on Thursday night, proved to be a windfall for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film ended up with ten wins on the night, one of the highest ever for any film. However, the night turned slightly sour for one of the winners, at least in the eyes of the audience. Composer Ankit Balhara, who won the award for Best Background Score for the film, was at the receiving end of a few jokes from host Salman Khan, which fans felt were disrespectful.

Ankit and his brother and creative partner Sanchit Balhara won the Filmfare Award for Best Background Score for their work on Gangubai. After Ankit received the award on stage, he was stopped by Salman, who was the host for the evening. Also present on stage was the co-host Maniesh Paul. A video clipping of Salman’s interaction with Ankit was shard widely on social media and has since gone viral with many questioning Salman’s ‘rude’ behaviour.

As Ankit stands with his award in his hand, Salman joked, “Did you work in Koi Mil Gaya?” As the composer sheepishly smiled, Salman told him to take more time. “Ro do, ro do. Humko to chahiye ki koi yahan par aa kar roye (Cry, cry all you want. We want that someone should come up here and cry),” he added. Ankit thanked him and said he wanted to say something for his mother and sang Mohammed Rafi’s Bhagwan Jo Pal Bhar Tu as a tribute to her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As he sang, Salman interrupted him with fake crying and hugged him. As Ankit kept singing, Salman accosted him off-stage. As the video went viral, many called Salman out for his behaviour, which they felt was inappropriate. “Sallu bhai don't be a joker. Maa ke naam pe koi mazak nai hota (There should be no joke on someone’s mother).” Others called Salman arrogant in his behaviour. “Bass itna ego hi insan ko leke doobta hai (This ego can cause a person’s downfall).

Many fans of the actor defended him saying that such exchanges at award functions are often scripted and just for entertainment. But despite that, even some fans criticised the actor. “I am a big fan Salman sir but is jagah aapne galat kiya (but you were wrong here),” wrote one.

Sanchit and Ankit Balhara have been composing background scores as a team since 2019’s Manikarnika. Some of their most notable works include Kalank, War, Radhe, Samrat Prithviraj, and Pathaan.

