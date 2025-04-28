SS Rjamaouli's father and acclaimed screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the blockbusters RRR and the Baahubali films, also penned the script for Kabir Khan-directed and Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, that had grossed Rs 920 crore at the box office worldwide.

Koduri Viswa Vijayendra Prasad is an acclaimed director and screenwriter, who has written some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema including RRR and the two-part Baahubali series, both directed by his son-filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He has also penned the script for Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which is also arguably considered the best Salman Khan film. The 2015 release, which also had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles, was a huge blockbuster with the domestic earnings of Rs 320 crore net in India and the worldwide collections of Rs 920 crore gross.

For the last few years, there have been multiple reports that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is being made, but there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the same. Now, we have another update about the second part of the much-loved film. In his recent interview with PTI, Vijayendra Prasad opened up about reports of meeting Salman Khan for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. "I met Salman last Eid. I narrated a line to him, he liked it. But let's see what happens."

The veteran writer, who also penned Magadheera, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Vikramarkudu, Mersal, and Thalaivii, also spoke about the conversation he had with Aamir Khan about penning his ambitious film on Mahabharata. "Sometime ago, he (Aamir) came (to me) with an idea to make Mahabharata. I don't know what happened afterwards." Asked if he would like to make a film on Mahabharata with Rajamouli, the writer said, "His ultimate goal is to make Mahabharata."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan hasn't announced his next film after his last release Sikandar. Released on March 30, the action drama received mostly negative reviews from the audiences and the critics. Considering the superstar's massive box office pull, the AR Murugadoss directorial earned just 110 crore in India and grossed Rs 185 crore worldwide, and failed to recover its reported budget of Rs 200 crore.

